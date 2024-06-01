Scotia Capital Inc. Has $36.63 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 16.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,776.35. The company had a trading volume of 353,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,874. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,625.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,520.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.