Scotia Capital Inc. Has $42.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.09. The stock has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

