Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.95 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,277. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.