Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. 4,335,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,176. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

