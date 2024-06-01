Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 12,280 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,718,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,837. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

