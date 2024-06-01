Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 107,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 288,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. 2,437,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,191. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.