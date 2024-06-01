Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,578 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 27,039,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,345,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

