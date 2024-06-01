Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 580 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $165,640,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.