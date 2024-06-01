Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $132,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.85.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

