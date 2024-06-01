Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,895 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold makes up about 4.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 163.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 70.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 19.4% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 97.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 175,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 416,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Stories

