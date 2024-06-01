Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,399,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter worth $394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNFCA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

