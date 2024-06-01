Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sega Sammy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sega Sammy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 14,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,268. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

About Sega Sammy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.