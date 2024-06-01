Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Sega Sammy Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Sega Sammy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 14,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,268. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.
About Sega Sammy
