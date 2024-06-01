Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $19.29.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.