Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

