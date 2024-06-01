Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Down 5.2%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 916,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,852,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Semtech by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

