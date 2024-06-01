Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.54

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.54 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.86). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 427,744 shares traded.

Serabi Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 928.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.