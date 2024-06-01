ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 10% on Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $658.00 and last traded at $658.01. Approximately 1,526,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,200,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $731.12.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

