Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,433 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,807.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $153.85. 256,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

