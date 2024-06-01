Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,675,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Entergy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.