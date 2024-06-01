Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 61,683.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.16. 5,138,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

