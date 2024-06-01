Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,028. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

