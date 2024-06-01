Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $29,582,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 688.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,007,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

