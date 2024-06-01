Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $83.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

