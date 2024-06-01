Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $83.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments
Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
Shares of FOUR opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.