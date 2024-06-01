Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.27

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 83867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 103.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $308,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.