Short Interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Decreases By 22.4%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of SXTP stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,780. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

