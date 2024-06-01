Short Interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Decreases By 22.4%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on SXTP
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.