Short Interest in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Rises By 26.0%

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 58,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,593.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,260,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,626,787.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 392,842 shares of company stock worth $5,216,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,929,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

