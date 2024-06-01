Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Increases By 10.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

AGNCL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.40.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.