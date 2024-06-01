Short Interest in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Rises By 33.0%

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

