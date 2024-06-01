Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Rises By 36.2%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 970.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Andritz stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Andritz has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

