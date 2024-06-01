Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expands By 50.0%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 298,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,630.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

