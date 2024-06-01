Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Rises By 43.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

