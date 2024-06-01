Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Rises By 43.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antelope Enterprise
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.