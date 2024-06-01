Short Interest in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Rises By 34.3%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,722,024 shares of company stock worth $1,476,624,224 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

