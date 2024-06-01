Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Increases By 11.3%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AVROBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 235,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,959. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AVROBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AVROBIO news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 469,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $587,191.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,471,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

