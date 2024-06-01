Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Expands By 12.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance
BOSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 11,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.85.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
