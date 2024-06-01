Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Expands By 12.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

BOSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 11,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.85.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.82%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

