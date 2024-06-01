Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rises By 23.8%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLBD. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after buying an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 361,763 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 593,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

