Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Rises By 27.8%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 306,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 47,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

