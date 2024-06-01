Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Grows By 14.3%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYNO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. byNordic Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.