Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Decreases By 13.5%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.4 %

CBZ traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. 387,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.87.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $19,874,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $17,804,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

