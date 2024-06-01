Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Increases By 14.2%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,453,600 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 11,781,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.