Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Increases By 28.8%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $981.04. The company had a trading volume of 80,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $882.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,030.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

