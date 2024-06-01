Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Grows By 11.8%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 12,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,380,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,155. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $765.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

