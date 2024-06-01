Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Expands By 24.9%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Stock Performance
Denka stock remained flat at $17.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Denka has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
