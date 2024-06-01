Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Increases By 30.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DDL

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DDL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 163,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.70 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.