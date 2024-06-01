Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Grows By 29.2%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

ELROF stock remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Friday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.