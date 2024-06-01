Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Grows By 29.2%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elior Group Stock Performance
ELROF stock remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Friday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
Elior Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elior Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.