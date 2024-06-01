Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Rises By 28.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 63,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 5,358,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

