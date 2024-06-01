Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Declines By 13.0%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
FGETF remained flat at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.