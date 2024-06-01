Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Increases By 32.4%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 accounts for about 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 29.6 %
FOSLL opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.
