Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Rises By 33.5%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Stock Up 0.6 %

FJTSY stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.89. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.