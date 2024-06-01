Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Rises By 33.5%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fujitsu Stock Up 0.6 %
FJTSY stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.89. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $17.58.
About Fujitsu
