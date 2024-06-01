Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expands By 26.9%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GFF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 371,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

