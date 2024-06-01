Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Increases By 28.4%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 333,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,421. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

