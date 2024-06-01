Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Rises By 12.2%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 648,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

HII stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $253.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $198.14 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

